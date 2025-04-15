Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Dev Explains Karma System

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 6:34
    Feature meant to make it easier to filter out bad actors
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Dev Explains Karma System
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent podcast appearance, Shadowhunter, a Shiba Inu developer, explained that karma will be very important for the ecosystem, including the project's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).  

    Advertisement

    Karma is the first technology that the Shiba Inu team will be releasing in its new phase. 

    The feature will assign trust scores based on the level of activity across various applications. Users will receive both positive and negative scores. People who tend to misuse the platforms might be simply removed due to negative karma. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance Traders Overwhelmingly Long XRP
    XRP Must Get Ready, New Ethereum (ETH) "Lifeline" Just Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volatility Explosion Coming
    Nearly 700,000 BTC Now Held by Corporations
    XRP Eyes Potential Rally In April If History Repeats Itself

    It is supposed to provide insights into every user and all of their activities within the ecosystem. "Karma will be a trust score for all the dApps, everything that we are building," the developer said. 

    Advertisement

    "In the end, karma will show us if the user is trustworthy or not," he added. 

    Separately, Shiba Inu developers will also introduce a reputation score. Reputation will be more closely related to the roles of users within the ecosystem. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    "Karma works like an XP system—just like in gaming. As mentioned in the podcast, it’ll be used across our ecosystem and, combined with Reputation and Aura, will help foster trust," Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya

    Notably, Karma will cover all transactions performed by users within the ecosystem. 

    Karma scores and levels are in the beta stage, so they can still change, according to Dhairya.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Blockchain News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 5:45
    Binance Traders Overwhelmingly Long XRP
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 15, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Must Get Ready, New Ethereum (ETH) "Lifeline" Just Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volatility Explosion Coming
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TermMax Announces Mainnet Launch – Revolutionizing DeFi Borrowing and Lending
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TermMax Announces Mainnet Launch – Revolutionizing DeFi Borrowing and Lending
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Dev Explains Karma System
    Binance Traders Overwhelmingly Long XRP
    XRP Must Get Ready, New Ethereum (ETH) "Lifeline" Just Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volatility Explosion Coming
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD