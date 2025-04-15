Shiba Inu Dev Explains Karma System

During a recent podcast appearance, Shadowhunter, a Shiba Inu developer, explained that karma will be very important for the ecosystem, including the project's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Karma is the first technology that the Shiba Inu team will be releasing in its new phase.

The feature will assign trust scores based on the level of activity across various applications. Users will receive both positive and negative scores. People who tend to misuse the platforms might be simply removed due to negative karma.

It is supposed to provide insights into every user and all of their activities within the ecosystem. "Karma will be a trust score for all the dApps, everything that we are building," the developer said.

"In the end, karma will show us if the user is trustworthy or not," he added.

Separately, Shiba Inu developers will also introduce a reputation score. Reputation will be more closely related to the roles of users within the ecosystem.

"Karma works like an XP system—just like in gaming. As mentioned in the podcast, it’ll be used across our ecosystem and, combined with Reputation and Aura, will help foster trust," Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

Notably, Karma will cover all transactions performed by users within the ecosystem.

Karma scores and levels are in the beta stage, so they can still change, according to Dhairya.