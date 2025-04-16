Top Expert Breaks Silence of XRP ETF: 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

The XRP ETF narrative just gained serious traction as a key industry voice has stepped forward with a clear signal — approval for a spot XRP ETF may not just be likely, but imminent.

Advertisement

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store and a closely followed figure in the exchange-traded fund space, broke his silence this week, stating that there is no clear reason for the SEC to deny a spot XRP ETF. His view? It is not a matter of if, but when — and that "when" is likely to be sooner rather than later.

He is commenting on the fact that XRP products are already making a splash on the market. Notably, leveraged XRP ETFs are already live and trading, which is a big deal that usually precedes more advanced ETF developments. The infrastructure is maturing. Investor interest is clear.

Advertisement

Geraci says that, given how XRP's legal and market position is changing, it might not make sense for regulators to resist anymore.

2x leveraged XRP ETF is *currently* live & trading…



I simply don’t see this SEC not approving spot XRP ETF.



And sooner, rather than later. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) April 16, 2025

Recent flow data supports the growing momentum. According to CoinShares, XRP investment products brought in $3.4 million in new capital over the past week, with $1.5 million added month-to-date. Year-to-date flows now sit at $176 million, and total assets under management in XRP-linked funds have climbed to $883 million.

This steady flow of capital into XRP — even without a spot ETF in place — paints a clear picture: appetite is building, and the market is preparing.

But nothing is set in stone yet. The SEC has not taken any formal action on the spot XRP ETF applications yet. While things are looking up, the regulatory path is still pretty complicated. XRP holders and crypto investors should keep a close eye on this but also beware of risk.