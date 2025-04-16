Advertisement
    BlackRock Adds 455 Bitcoin (BTC) in One Day: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 15:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) nears $85,000 as BlackRock loads up; Squeeze coming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Despite uncertainty and nervousness palpable on the market, Bitcoin ETFs returned to net positive territory, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) once again emerging as the dominant force in the sector. 

    As it became known thanks to data from Lookonchain, in the last 24 hours IBIT recorded the largest one-day inflow among all Bitcoin ETFs, adding 455 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total to 571,869 BTC. This single-day performance outweighed the collective outflows seen across competitors.

    Fidelity’s FBTC, the second-largest Bitcoin ETF by assets, held its position with no inflows or outflows, while ARK 21Shares (ARKB) added 160 BTC. Bitwise (BITB) also showed moderate strength, gaining 131 BTC. In contrast, Grayscale’s GBTC saw continued pressure with a one-day outflow of 8 BTC and a larger seven-day net outflow totaling 1,137 BTC.

    In total, Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 672 BTC on the day, equivalent to approximately $56.38 million, though the weekly figure remains negative at -2,794 BTC, which is worth around $234 million.

    On the price side, Bitcoin is trading around $84,391, recovering after volatile overnight action. The intraday chart reflects consolidation and a brief upward spike following earlier sell pressure. Weekly net inflows into Bitcoin ETFs now stand at $77.89 million, though momentum appears mixed.

    BlackRock and Bitcoin: Inside story

    As BlackRock is back in Bitcoin ETF inflows, it is interesting to take a look into the Q1 report, which was revealed recently. Key points are that $3 billion of its $107 billion ETF inflows came from digital asset products under the iShares line. 

    The firm earned $34 million in fee revenue from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs combined — less than 1% of its total revenue. The digital asset AUM figure reached $50.3 billion, which still represents only 0.5% of BlackRock’s total $11.6 trillion assets under management.

