Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Epic $600 Million Short Squeeze: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 12:42
    If Bitcoin (BTC) hits this price, bears could lose $600 million
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Epic $600 Million Short Squeeze: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's price seems to be steadily rising during today's session, but there is some pressure building just above the current levels. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by analyst Ali Martinez, if BTC goes to $86,900, it could trigger a major liquidation event, as there are more than $600 million in short positions exposed at this crucial price point.

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 11:09
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo
    Enormous 131,000,000 XRP Shifted Anonymously, Here's Big Player Behind It
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed

    This is not just some random number. It represents traders who are highly leveraged — many of whom are sitting on 50x to 100x positions — and are now dangerously close to the edge. The total short liquidation leverage right now is $615.42 million, with $1.51 million at 50x and $7.36 million at 100x in particular. 

    Advertisement

    At press time, BTC is around $83,950, and although it would need to rise about 3.5% to reach $86,900, the imbalance in positioning is abnormal.

    If Bitcoin hits that level, we are probably looking at a short squeeze in that area — the kind of move that can really pick up the pace through thin liquidity zones, forcing people to cover their shorts in real time.

    Related
    Are All Bitcoin Hardware Wallets in Danger? Critical Vulnerability Discovered
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 08:01
    Are All Bitcoin Hardware Wallets in Danger? Critical Vulnerability Discovered
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Looking at the big picture, BTC has been ranging, but the overall trend is starting to lean bullish again. If you look at the daily chart, you will see a slow, steady recovery after a pretty bumpy March and April. There is no clear breakout yet, but the potential setup is there.

    Related
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 06:15
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    But, and it is a major but, nothing is guaranteed. Everyone can see these liquidation levels, including whales, algorithms and bots. If the $86,900 level becomes a magnet, expect volatility to spike, possibly triggering reflexive price action on both sides of the book.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:36
    Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    Reviews
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Epic $600 Million Short Squeeze: Details
    Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD