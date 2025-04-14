Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Just 964,247 SHIB: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes to Rare Lows

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 14:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently on breakout watch
    Advertisement
    Just 964,247 SHIB: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes to Rare Lows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu saw significantly low burns in the last 24 hours, raising eyebrows on the market. According to data from Shibburn, only 964,247 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours, a 95% drop in the daily burn rate.

    Advertisement

    For a token that has seen millions or even billions of SHIB burned daily, this significant drop marks a slowdown in community-led burn activity. The sub-one million figure represents one of the lowest 24-hour totals recorded in recent memory.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Issues Ominous Warning as Bitcoin Reclaims $85K
    Ripple Supporter Kitao Nears Fuji Board Seat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Still Add Zero, XRP Above $2: But It's Not Enough, Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Cancelled?

    While there is no specific explanation yet, various factors could be contributing to the drop, including broader market cooling. It is also possible that holders might be opting to HODL rather than burn, waiting for a price surge amid the ongoing rebound attempt.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, a single day of low burn activity may not be a long-term concern, as the smallest of burns still contribute to the bigger picture over time, especially when combined with other initiatives across the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    SHIB's price awaits major breakout

    At press time, SHIB was up 0.81% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001236 and up nearly 14% weekly.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on breakout watch as the broader crypto market returns to green, sparking expectations of a bullish surge in altcoins.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Melting Away
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 11:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Melting Away
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The recent uptick in the SHIB price has brought it closer to a much-watched resistance level, with bulls attempting to push the price above the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001279. A strong close above this level, paired with increasing volume, could signal a breakout toward the next targets at $0.0000156 and the daily SMA 200 at $0.000019, where bulls are expected to mount resistance.

    Meanwhile, cautious sentiment remains on the market; support is envisaged in the $0.00001 range if bearish pressure returns. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 14, 2025 - 13:51
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 13:20
    $9,000,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC): Saylor's Strategy Is Working
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Just 964,247 SHIB: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes to Rare Lows
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    $9,000,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC): Saylor's Strategy Is Working
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD