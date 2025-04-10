Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are stronger than bears today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 4.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ETH is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the formed support of $1,560, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $1,550 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. If the bar closes around current prices, there might be a drop to the $1,500 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $1,521 level.

If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $1,300-$1,400 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,570 at press time.