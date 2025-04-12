Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 15:05
    Has price of SHIB accumulated enough energy for midterm rise?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains bullish today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 4.63% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001239. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $0.000013 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. One should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $0.00001244 level.

    If it happens above it and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.000013-$0.00001350 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support level of $0.00001078. If the weekly bar closes near $0.000013, there is a chance of a test of the $0.000014 mark soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001256 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
