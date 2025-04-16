Two Years Ago Dogecoin (DOGE) Briefly Became Twitter Logo

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In early April 2023, Elon Musk amazed the crypto community with a Dogecoin mascot (the image of the famous meme Shiba Inu dog Kabosu) instead of the habitual blue bird on Twitter when the tech mogul had just begun rebranding the social network as X. This Twitter logo change took place on April 3.

DOGE briefly replaced Twitter's blue bird logo

Elon Musk is known to be one of the biggest Dogecoin supporters, who has often touted this meme cryptocurrency in his tweets long before he acquired Twitter for $44 billion. On that news, the original meme cryptocurrency skyrocketed first by 8% and then by roughly 30% in total since the Dogecoin community thought that Musk had finally began integrating DOGE on Twitter.

Before he bought the platform, Musk suggested several times that DOGE should be integrated on Twitter for tipping content creators. Bitcoin and Ethereum tips had already been integrated previously by Jack Dorsey, who was the platform’s chief executive at that time.

Dogecoin was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013 as a joke based on the Bitcoin code. In December 2021, Musk announced that Tesla would integrate DOGE as a means of payment for merchandise. In April 2022, SpaceX followed in the footsteps of Tesla.

Musk's vast support for Dogecoin continues

Thanks to Musk’s tweets, in early May 2021, the meme coin spiked to an all-time high, reaching $0.7376. Prior to that, Musk tweeted that he was “The DogeFather,” and he also touted DOGE during his debut on the popular Saturday Night Live TV show in April that year.

In 2025, Musk even went as far as using the name of his favorite cryptocurrency for the shortened name of his new project, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, where he was appointed as the boss by President Donald Trump. Musk prefers to call this regulatory and auditory agency D.O.G.E. However, this year, he clearly stated that the U.S. government has no plans for using Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Currently, DOGE is the ninth largest cryptocurrency with the market capitalization value standing at $22.8 billion. On this list, it is ahead of Cardano’s ADA. Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, once suggested that perhaps Musk is one of the largest DOGE holders since he loves this coin so much.