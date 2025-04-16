Advertisement
    Tron (TRX) Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum in 24-Hour Price Dynamics

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 16:16
    Tron decouples from Bitcoin and ranks as only asset in green in top 20 as of press time
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Tron (TRX), currently trading as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, is in the spotlight despite the broader bearish market sentiment. Tron has decoupled from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), both of which saw declines in the past 24 hours.

    Tron rivals Bitcoin and Ethereum

    At press time, the price of TRX changed hands for $0.2548 after recording a 2.9% increase in the past 24 hours. 

    Data from CoinMaketCap shows that Tron is the best gainer among the top 20 digital currencies by market capitalization. The altcoin is also outshining Bitcoin and Ethereum, each of which has dropped by 0.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

    However, Tron's trading volume declined 5.6% to $568 million. The TRX price rally marks an unusual breakout from its consolidation trend on Tuesday. The TRX price opened at $0.246 in today’s trading session. 

    After consolidating at this level for hours, it recorded a definitive breakout at $0.25 before skyrocketing to a high of $0.2548. Over the past seven days, the price of Tron has spiked over $10.4%, demonstrating its resilience. In contrast, BTC and ETH surged 9.6% and 6.9%, respectively. 

    Tron founder predicts epic Tron breakout in Q2

    In an earlier report, Tron Founder Justin Sun predicted a major rally for TRX in the year's second quarter. He forecast that the altcoin's market capitalization would hit a new all-time high in Q2, 2025. The altcoin currently has a market cap of $241 billion.

    He also hinted that the market caps of USDT on Tron and the network’s native stablecoin, USDD, could also push the digital currency to new highs in the same time frame. That suggests this is not just about price action or short-term speculation but more about growth across the entire ecosystem.

    At a time when ETF sentiment is growing in the altcoin world, experts have teased that a Tron ETF is possible next.

    #Tron
