Bitfinex Accumulating Ethereum (ETH). Three Possible Reasons Revealed by Analyst

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Elias Simos, a senior researcher at Decentral Park, has noticed an interesting process in the Bitfinex crypto exchange's Ethereum storage

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Promo

The Bitfinex multi-currency crypto exchange reached a crucial milestone in Ethereum (ETH) accumulation. It can’t be an accident, the analyst highlights.

Every DeFi surpassed by single exchange

Based on the data provided by the Glassnode on-chain analysis vendor, Elias Simos announced that Bitfinex has been increasing its Ethereum (ETH) holdings since mid-March.

The Ethereum (ETH) balance on the service surged almost 60%, just barely touching the insane 4M Ether level. This number is significantly more than the whole DeFi sector has managed to allocate.

This meaningful process is taking place hand in hand with Tether (USDT) printing on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Previously, the ERC-20 version of USDT was considered a pale imitation of its Omni (Bitcoin-based) analogue.

But eventually, the Ethereum-based Tether (USDT) surpassed its predecessor. Now 6B USDT is being printed on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Almost half of this impressive amount was put into circulation after Black Thursday.

Three hidden reasons

Elias Simons has offered three possible explanations for this process, which is accompanied by a decrease in the Bitfinex Bitcoin (BTC) balance.

First of all, it could mean that Bitfinex is scheduling large-scale participation in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 staking. Such a huge stake may result in a big influence from Bitfinex in the future proof-of-stake network.

Also, Bitfinex may target better funding rates for Ethereum (ETH) stakers than in the DeFi market.

Furthermore, Bitfinex may be stockpiling Ethereum (ETH) to cover gas costs for maintenance of the ERC-20-based Tether.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!