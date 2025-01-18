Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of the main crypto is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, sharp moves are unlikely to happen.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The price of BTC is within yesterday's bar, which means neither bears nor bulls are dominating. All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $102,000-$106,000 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens around $105,000 and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $103,319 at press time.