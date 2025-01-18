Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upcoming week become bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 14:05
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of the main crypto is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, sharp moves are unlikely to happen.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The price of BTC is within yesterday's bar, which means neither bears nor bulls are dominating. All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $102,000-$106,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens around $105,000 and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,319 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

