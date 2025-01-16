Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Major Support Just 100% Away From All-Time High

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls take charge with meme coin just 100% away from all-time high
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 14:19
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Despite the revived hype around Dogecoin (DOGE) flattening, the major meme cryptocurrency may be cooking up something that may once again put it in the spotlight for crypto market participants.

    Thus, after DOGE's recent price perturbations, the meme coin found firm support slightly above $0.37. Occasionally, this is the level where the crypto market's 50-day moving average is stretched. 

    This price curve on par with the 200-day moving average serves as a crucial price benchmark and the fact that buyers demonstrated their hand with signals about their confidence in the mid-to-long-term price ascent of Dogecoin.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    As a matter of fact, this is also the price point just 100% beyond the all-time high for the major meme coin. Set back in 2021 at $0.74, the historic maximum of Dogecoin has never been tested, despite, for example, Bitcoin (BTC) rewriting its own all-time high almost every month.

    Why not?

    One may argue that it is only Bitcoin's thing, and alternative cryptocurrencies did not show such performance. But DOGE is not your average altcoin and was created as a humorous analogue to none other than BTC.

    This plus the fact that Dogecoin tends to follow the price action of the leading cryptocurrency, playing sort of a catch-up role, justifies the decision of bulls to defend the important recent price high.

    Another doubt might be that adding another $55.3 billion to the market cap may be an impossible burden. But if XRP can manage to increase its market cap fivefold to $180 billion in two months, why can this not apply to DOGE too? 

    Nothing is set in stone yet, but with the 50-day moving average acting as support, the chips are more on the bulls' side.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

