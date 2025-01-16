Advertisement
AD

    XRP Witnesses Epic Breakout Versus Bitcoin and Ethereum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin and Ethereum in red versus XRP after all-time-high breakout
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 15:43
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Witnesses Epic Breakout Versus Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP hit a new all-time high today, rocketing past the key $3.30 mark. After almost seven years, what seemed like an impossible burden has now been broken, and XRP is currently in what some might call price discovery mode.

    Advertisement

    Interestingly, the price of XRP has not soared in line with the rest of the crypto market but in contrast to it. In the last few hours, the popular alternative cryptocurrency has seen its prices literally tear apart its main rivals in the face of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with a stunning 16% rise from today's lows against both leading cryptocurrencies. 

    Related
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 13:38
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    As a result, the price of XRP reached a valuation of 0.000033 BTC and 0.00099 ETH. This is still far from the all-time highs against both Bitcoin and Ethereum, with up to 657% and 269% room for growth, respectively. 

    Advertisement

    What does this mean for traders and investors? 

    XRP's breakout is definitely something to keep an eye on, even if you do not like the token. While the cryptocurrency's rise is impressive, how it continues and whether it can hold these gains will be closely watched. Beyond the numbers, this breakout points to bigger changes, both in the XRP ecosystem and the wider crypto world.

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: Chief Lawyer Dismisses XRP Case Appeal as 'Noise'
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 10:39
    Ripple v. SEC: Chief Lawyer Dismisses XRP Case Appeal as 'Noise'
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Where will all this liquidity go after a turnover in XRP? Into beta plays like HBAR or XLM? Or perhaps the rest of the altcoin spectrum can enjoy some of the new money flows?

    Consider too that XRP's dominance on the crypto market is now estimated at 5.5%, and that figure was down 77% in October alone. Thus, we will definitely see some sort of reallocation, but when and where remains an open question.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 15:35
    Crypto Market Rally Triggers $372 Million in Liquidations
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 16, 2025 - 15:24
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025
    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Witnesses Epic Breakout Versus Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Crypto Market Rally Triggers $372 Million in Liquidations
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD