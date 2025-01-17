Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 17

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may growth of SHIB last?
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 14:43
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of the majority of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 6.82% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the local resistance of $0.00002463. If it happens around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000025 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has once again tested the resistance of $0.00002464. 

    If the bar closes not far from that mark or even above, one may witness a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.000025-$0.000026 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002420 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

