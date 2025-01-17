SHIB Price Prediction for January 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of the majority of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 6.82% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the local resistance of $0.00002463. If it happens around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000025 area.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has once again tested the resistance of $0.00002464.

If the bar closes not far from that mark or even above, one may witness a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.000025-$0.000026 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002420 at press time.