    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 473% as Bulls Defend 108 Trillion SHIB

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    108 trillion SHIB on defense as market faces profit taking
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 16:20
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 473% as Bulls Defend 108 Trillion SHIB
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing an increase in activity, with large holder inflows skyrocketing by 473% this week, signaling increased interest from whales and institutional players.

    Notably, large transaction volume, which signals whale activity, has increased 20% in the last 24 hours to $202.51 million. Shiba Inu experienced a jump in large holder inflows, which tracks funds moving into whale addresses during this time frame, rising from 1.17 trillion SHIB on Jan. 16 to 2.55 trillion SHIB on Jan. 17.

    This surge in inflows correlates with the recent increase in Shiba Inu prices, just before profit-taking began. Shiba Inu saw a sharp price surge in yesterday's trading session, rising from a low of $0.000022 to $0.0000246. SHIB extended its surge on Saturday, reaching highs of $0.00002497 before backtracking.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.73% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002302, reflecting the current profit taking in the market, which has seen $493 million wiped out in liquidations across various crypto assets, per CoinGlass data.

    Bulls seek to defend 108 trillion SHIB

    The current decline in the Shiba Inu price has brought it to the edge of a crucial price range where 108 trillion SHIB are being held by Shiba Inu addresses.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 108.19 trillion SHIB are being held by 115,240 Shiba Inu addresses in the range between $0.000019 and $0.000023.

    The 108 trillion SHIB held at this key level serves as a key support for the Shiba Inu price, with bulls showing a strong determination to maintain it. This range has proven to be a floor for SHIB price since late December, halting further declines and fueling optimism for a potential rebound.

    However, a breach below this level might result in a wave of selling pressure, causing SHIB to test the next support zone at $0.000014 and $0.000019. The next crucial resistance zones, however, are $0.000023 and $0.000025, where 77.61 trillion SHIB are held by Shiba Inu addresses, which, if surpassed, might pave the way for a bigger bullish breakout.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

