    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Financial guru Kiyosaki has named an asset that is about to take off next to Bitcoin
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 9:48
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, financial and investment expert and the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has taken to social media to discuss with his followers an asset that he strongly believes in, aside from Bitcoin.

    "Silver is going to take off"; "Supply low...demand high"

    This time, Robert Kiyosaki chose silver as the topic for his tweet. That is one of the three assets that he believes to be safe haven ones, predicting their prices to skyrocket in the near future. The other two are the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin and the most popular precious metal – gold.

    In today’s tweet, Kiyosaki revealed a feature that sort of makes silver similar to Bitcoin: low supply.

    The financial guru expects the silver price to surge as he tweeted: “Silver is going to take off. Supply low...demand up.” He urged his followers to start purchasing it before the price goes through the roof: “Buy now before the price of silver goes up.”

    However, the similarity to Bitcoin regarding its supply is arguable since Bitcoin can only exist in the form of 21 million coins, while silver can be mined any time once new deposits are found in the ground. Kiyosaki has many times tweeted about silver in the past, saying that it is widely used in various strategic industries and the demand for it is unlikely to reduce in the near future.

    He has also many times urged his followers on the X platform to start buying silver coins, which are affordable to many people, and thus store physical silver, which one can also use as currency in case the world faces a collapse in the future.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin to $250,000 this year

    In a tweet published earlier this week, the financial guru and writer Kiyosaki stated that he expects the price of the largest digital currency by market cap size to soar as high as $250,000 this year and that he is buying more of it.

    This price prediction was slightly lower than the ones voiced by Kiyosaki at the end of last year. In December, the author of books on finance and investment tweeted that he expected Bitcoin to hit $350,000 this year, while he believes that the lowest it can reach is $175,000 per coin.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
