Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details

Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoin at Ripple, has made a bold prediction for the stablecoin market, declaring 2025 as "the year of the stablecoin."

McDonald stated that as U.S. regulation advances, the stablecoin market will benefit from clearer guidelines and standards. This regulatory clarity is expected to foster greater trust, paving the way for broader adoption.

The Ripple SVP expressed optimism that Ripple and its stablecoin, RLUSD, are well-positioned to lead the charge in this new era.

The stablecoin supply is increasing — currently boasting a market cap of nearly $216 billion and with projections of nearly $3 trillion within the next five years.

Ripple expands its horizons

While Ripple's enterprise blockchain solutions have grown to support a larger range of financial use cases, such as asset tokenization and custody, cross-border payments were the company's first application of blockchain technology. Ripple Payments has processed more than $70 billion in payments to date, and the introduction of RLUSD adds another blockchain-powered payment option for cross-border transactions.

Stablecoins are quickly emerging as a cornerstone of the payments landscape; issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum blockchains, RLUSD is poised to enhance Ripple's cross-border payments solution and meet the growing demand for USD-denominated transactions.

RLUSD launched globally Dec. 17 in direct response to growing demand for USD-denominated stablecoins, especially in regions like APAC, the EU and Australia.