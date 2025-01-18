Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple exec makes bold prediction for stablecoin market
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 15:05
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoin at Ripple, has made a bold prediction for the stablecoin market, declaring 2025 as "the year of the stablecoin."

    Advertisement

    McDonald stated that as U.S. regulation advances, the stablecoin market will benefit from clearer guidelines and standards. This regulatory clarity is expected to foster greater trust, paving the way for broader adoption.

    The Ripple SVP expressed optimism that Ripple and its stablecoin, RLUSD, are well-positioned to lead the charge in this new era.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Secret Downtrend? Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Key Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) in Pain With No Signs of Breaking Through
    'Gary Who?': Ripple Mocks Gensler's Exit

    "2025 is the year of the stablecoin. As US regulation advances, standards will evolve, innovation will expand & real utility will take off. Ripple and RLUSD are ready to lead the charge," McDonald wrote in a recent tweet.

    Advertisement

    Related
    15,742,960 RLUSD in 24 Hours: Ripple Stablecoin Sees Activity Surge
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 12:39
    15,742,960 RLUSD in 24 Hours: Ripple Stablecoin Sees Activity Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The stablecoin supply is increasing — currently boasting a market cap of nearly $216 billion and with projections of nearly $3 trillion within the next five years.

    Ripple expands its horizons

    While Ripple's enterprise blockchain solutions have grown to support a larger range of financial use cases, such as asset tokenization and custody, cross-border payments were the company's first application of blockchain technology. Ripple Payments has processed more than $70 billion in payments to date, and the introduction of RLUSD adds another blockchain-powered payment option for cross-border transactions.

    Related
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 10:15
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Stablecoins are quickly emerging as a cornerstone of the payments landscape; issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum blockchains, RLUSD is poised to enhance Ripple's cross-border payments solution and meet the growing demand for USD-denominated transactions.

    RLUSD launched globally Dec. 17 in direct response to growing demand for USD-denominated stablecoins, especially in regions like APAC, the EU and Australia.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 18, 2025 - 14:50
    XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 18, 2025 - 14:35
    Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating
    Charles Hoskinson Chides Cardano Foundation President for Midnight Boycott
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD