XRP Price Prediction for January 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are becoming more powerful, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by 2.12% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $3.0646. If buyers' pressure continues, one can witness a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels.

The volume is low, which means that any sharp ups and downs are unlikely to happen shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the current candle. If it happens near its peak, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3.50 mark and above.

XRP is trading at $3.23 at press time.