    SHIB Price Adds 12% Overnight as Meme Cryptos Recovering

    
    Vladislav Sopov
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), second-largest meme cryptocurrency, is amid top gainers today, Dogecoin (DOGE) follows
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 17:28
    SHIB Price Adds 12% Overnight as Meme Cryptos Recovering
    
    As the cryptocurrency market is rocketing on the CPI announcement, the potential end of the Ripple v. SEC legal battle and the upcoming U.S. presidential inauguration, meme coins have yet again stolen the spotlight. Segment capitalization added almost 10% and targets the $120 billion level.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) rallies by 12%, DOGE, BONK and PEPE follow

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), major dog-themed cryptocurrency, is among the drivers of the cryptocurrency market surge today. Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price jumped by almost 12% and hit $0,00002426. The capitalization of the 15th largest altcoin touches $14.5 billion.

    
    

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not the only meme coin on the top gainers' list. Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme crypto, adds over 9% as the DOGE price jumps over $0.41. Dogecoin's (DOGE) market cap surged by $6 billion overnight.

    Pepe (PEPE), another large community-driven meme coin, surges to $0.00002004. With a $8.4 billion market cap, the first frog-themed coin is back in the top 30 cryptos.

    In 24 hours, Bonk's (BONK) price increased by 9.5%. Its price hit $0.00003162, while its capitalization targeted $2.5 billion.

    XRP, XLM today only top cryptos in red

    Last but not least, Floki (FLOKI) spiked by 7.7%. The FLOKI price reached $0.0001812 as the market cap targets $1.8 billion.

    Amid surging optimism in the altcoin segment, almost all of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are in the green. However, after an inspiring price surge, XRP and its rival, XLM, are down by 0.2-0.3% each. In addition, Virtual Protocol (VIRTUALS), Hyperliquid (HYPE) and XDC Network (XDC) are losing value today.

    Today, the market benchmark added 4.3%, while Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is trying to reconquer $105,000.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin News #BONK News #PEPE
    About the author
    
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    
    
