    Buterin: Ethereum Foundation to Bring In Fresh Talent

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Non-profit undergoing major leadership overhaul
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 10:43
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin recently took to the X social media network to reveal that the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on supporting various research and development initiatives within the Ethereum ecosystem, is currently undergoing a significant leadership overhaul.

    The organization is currently focused on bringing in fresh talent and enhancing technical expertise within the foundation's leadership.

    Buterin has also stated that the EF is working on improving communications between the leadership and various ecosystem actors.

    The foundation will also keep working on increasing decentralization and privacy tech while also supporting app builders in a more active way.

    At the same time, Buterin has ruled out an ideological pivot at the foundation. He has also spoken out against aggressively lobbying regulators and political figures, seemingly taking a jab at some prominent cryptocurrency companies.

    ETH/BTC hits fresh multi-year low

    In the meantime, Ethereum recently reached yet another multi-year low against Bitcoin.

    Earlier today, the ETH/BTC pair reached an intraday low of 0.03 on the Binance exchange.

    Overall, the flagship altcoin has lost nearly 50% of its value against Bitcoin since last January.

    Bitcoin has been dominating headlines due to broader institutional and corporate adoption while Ether has been largely left behind.

    Buterin has stated that he is in favor of reaching out to funds and institutions regarding potentially getting exposure to ETH, but he believes that the EF is not necessarily "the right player" to do this.

