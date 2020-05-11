Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 News: Multi-Client Testnet, Security Audit, New Platforms

Step by step, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 is getting closer to its mainnet launch. The first week of May was particularly fruitful in terms of development updates

Recently Raul Jordan of Prysmatic Labs development studio unveiled the latest progress updates on the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 public mainnet launch.

More clients, more stability

According to Mr. Jordan, the Schlesi testnet environment that merged the functionality of the Lighthouse and Prysm validators is now joined by ConsenSys' Teku Java implementation. As a result, the new three-client testnet united 25-30 peers and 240 validators.

Mr. Jordan outlined that the system performs better than expected. Also, the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 product has chosen a security audit vendor.

The Quantstamp cybersecurity team was chosen as the official security auditor. So, every element of code will be carefully checked to avoid any flows.

Furthermore, the graphic user interface (GUI) for Windows is delivered to on-board future Topaz contributors with no experience with command prompts or Linux.

Community-driven efforts

As reported by the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 community, the Prysmatic Labs Topaz testnet environment validation instrument can co-exist with three nodes of the current Ethereum (ETH) network on one machine.

Ethereum (ETH) developers around the globe are guessing which operations platforms will allow running Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 nodes. FreeBSD and RISC-V have already been mentioned.

It is worth noting that Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 is a proof-of-stake version of the Ethereum (ETH) network. It may be rolled out this year to replace mining with staking and split the single consensus into a couple of shards.

The minimum stake for validating ETH2 transactions is 32 ETH. That said, according to some analysts, during Phase 0 (Beacon chain, the initial stage of the ETH2 roll-out) early birds may enjoy high annual yields of 17-20%.

