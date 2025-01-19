Advertisement
AD

    Ex-Binance Boss Reveals 'FOMO Just Starting' as Cryptocurrency Market Goes Wild

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cryptocurrency market goes wild, but for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao it's just start
    Sun, 19/01/2025 - 12:00
    A
    A
    A
    Ex-Binance Boss Reveals 'FOMO Just Starting' as Cryptocurrency Market Goes Wild
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last few days in the crypto market have been wild to say the least. With only two alternative cryptocurrencies pumping, Bitcoin (BTC) trading at the key $104,500 level flirting with an all-time high breakout, and every other asset dumping two days in a row by double-digit percentages, wild is the softest anyone can call this unprecedented chain of events.

    Advertisement

    Interesting, then, what the mightiest think of all this. For one of the key figures in the cryptocurrency market, former CEO of the world's largest exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, nothing ends here and the fear of missing out is just beginning.

    Related
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 07:52
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of Circulation
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Secret Downtrend? Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Key Resistance Level, Ethereum (ETH) in Pain With No Signs of Breaking Through

    What's interesting is that just four days ago, Zhao also published a post dedicated to this very feeling on the edge of greed and fear. At the time, CZ said that it's okay to feel this way, but the real difference is to act responsibly. 

    Just greed, nothing extreme

    If one were to try to measure FOMO as an indicator, perhaps the best way would be a Fear and Greed Index. This index ranges from 0 to 100, with lower values indicating extreme fear and higher values indicating extreme greed.

    The one from CoinMarketCap shows that the market is currently in greed mode, but at 64 out of 100 it is not extreme yet.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    Sun, 01/19/2025 - 09:20
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Volatility Skyrockets
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    And it's not that extreme greed is rare, we have seen the market tilt toward it many times in recent weeks and months. The last such mania was in early December, for example, and after that the market went into a month-long correction, with Bitcoin trading below six figures all the time.

    It seems that the market is fairly balanced at the moment, although many may be experiencing FOMO looking at the performance of some of the "new shiny coins."

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 11:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Out of Top 15 as Price Plummets
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 19, 2025 - 10:43
    Buterin: Ethereum Foundation to Bring In Fresh Talent
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance Boss Reveals 'FOMO Just Starting' as Cryptocurrency Market Goes Wild
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Out of Top 15 as Price Plummets
    Buterin: Ethereum Foundation to Bring In Fresh Talent
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD