    XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    XRP sensationally scores B+ mark as January 2025 Weiss Crypto Rating update is out
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 14:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP, the core native cryptocurrency of the XRPL blockchain, celebrates a new milestone as Weiss Crypto Rating grants it the "B+" label. XRP benefits from the positive outcome of the Ripple v. SEC legal battle, rumors about its position in the hypothetical U.S. strategic crypto reserve and general crypto optimism.

    XRP becomes only large-cap to surge in Weiss Crypto Rating

    The XRP cryptocurrency is promoted to the "B+" category of Weiss Crypto Rating, a monthly review by veteran digital asset management firm. XRP is the largest crypto in the first 2025 Weiss Crypto Rating update that saw its category advanced, data says.

    In the "B+" category, Ripple-linked heavyweight is accompanied by Algorand (ALGO) and Avalanche (AVAX), two popular smart contract platforms. Only three cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) — are ranked in the "A-" zone.

    BitTorrent (BTT) is the only mid-cap crypto that received a promotion from Weiss Crypto analysts. Also, AerGo (AERGO), Ark (ARK) and Orbs (ORBS) witnessed their positions moved to better categories.

    XRP managed to jump into the elite class thanks to the "A" mark in the market performance indicator. In the last seven days, the XRP price added over 35%. XRP is the only crypto with the "A"-class performance, while Cardano (ADA) and Algorand (ALGO) received "A-" marks.

    Ethereum (ETH) is the only crypto with "A" for the technology/adoption indicator.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), Toncoin (TON), Tron (TRX) losing positions

    Despite the overall optimism dominating in the cryptocurrency segment, a number of popular altcoins received downgrades in January 2025.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), Celestia (TIA) and Render (RNDR) cryptocurrencies lost their positions, but still remained in the "B" zone. Also, Toncoin (TON), Tron (TRX) and ZCash (ZEC) dropped to the "C" segment of rating.

    Commentators on X criticized the approach of rating authors. For instance, they mentioned that Algorand (ALGO) was downgraded despite scoring a partnership with MasterCard, a major network upgrade and hitting a node count ATH in recent weeks.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

