XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating

XRP, the core native cryptocurrency of the XRPL blockchain, celebrates a new milestone as Weiss Crypto Rating grants it the "B+" label. XRP benefits from the positive outcome of the Ripple v. SEC legal battle, rumors about its position in the hypothetical U.S. strategic crypto reserve and general crypto optimism.

XRP becomes only large-cap to surge in Weiss Crypto Rating

The XRP cryptocurrency is promoted to the "B+" category of Weiss Crypto Rating, a monthly review by veteran digital asset management firm. XRP is the largest crypto in the first 2025 Weiss Crypto Rating update that saw its category advanced, data says.

In the "B+" category, Ripple-linked heavyweight is accompanied by Algorand (ALGO) and Avalanche (AVAX), two popular smart contract platforms. Only three cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) — are ranked in the "A-" zone.

BitTorrent (BTT) is the only mid-cap crypto that received a promotion from Weiss Crypto analysts. Also, AerGo (AERGO), Ark (ARK) and Orbs (ORBS) witnessed their positions moved to better categories.

XRP managed to jump into the elite class thanks to the "A" mark in the market performance indicator. In the last seven days, the XRP price added over 35%. XRP is the only crypto with the "A"-class performance, while Cardano (ADA) and Algorand (ALGO) received "A-" marks.

Ethereum (ETH) is the only crypto with "A" for the technology/adoption indicator.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Toncoin (TON), Tron (TRX) losing positions

Despite the overall optimism dominating in the cryptocurrency segment, a number of popular altcoins received downgrades in January 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Celestia (TIA) and Render (RNDR) cryptocurrencies lost their positions, but still remained in the "B" zone. Also, Toncoin (TON), Tron (TRX) and ZCash (ZEC) dropped to the "C" segment of rating.

Commentators on X criticized the approach of rating authors. For instance, they mentioned that Algorand (ALGO) was downgraded despite scoring a partnership with MasterCard, a major network upgrade and hitting a node count ATH in recent weeks.