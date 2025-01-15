Advertisement
AD

    XRP Millionaires Unleash Crazy $3.8 Billion Accumulation Wave

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP millionaires tear up on-chain space, details inside
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:26
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Millionaires Unleash Crazy $3.8 Billion Accumulation Wave
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP investors are celebrating today, as the digital asset has surged to a value of $2.89. This is the highest point it has been at since last December, making XRP the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. But the numbers do not tell the whole story. There is a strategy behind the rise, with a focus on continuous growth and changes in on-chain patterns presented by Santiment.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Network Seeing Explosion in $1 Million Transactions
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 12:54
    XRP Network Seeing Explosion in $1 Million Transactions
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    It is wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP that are the key players here, and their collective effort has been amped up over the past two months. They have upped their holdings by more than 37%, which is about $3.8 billion in value. So, it is no accident but is a testament to some seriously calculated moves and deep-rooted confidence in XRP's potential.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 13% as Golden Cross Appears on Hourly Chart
    SHIB Burns Crash 55%, But Here's Surprising Price Move

    Spotlight: XRP price

    So, what's going on? Prices are on the rise — there has been a 9.14% increase in the last day, and XRP is trading at $2.83, which keeps it in a small range between $2.55 and $2.89. This upward momentum is more than just market speculation.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    There has also been talk of an XRP-focused exchange traded fund, which has added to the positive sentiment around the token.

    Who are the big players behind the scenes? If you take a closer look at XRP's on-chain activity, you will see what's going on. In just 24 hours, there were 341 transactions on the network worth over $1 million. 

    Related
    XRP on Verge of $3: Key Levels to Watch
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 11:13
    XRP on Verge of $3: Key Levels to Watch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Their actions have had a ripple effect throughout the ecosystem, changing people's expectations and increasing the network's potential. This is what makes XRP stand out in a very competitive crypto landscape right now.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #ripple #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 15:23
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Karpous Releases Closed Alpha of Its cDe-Fi Platform for RWAs Ahead of Full Alpha Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Millionaires Unleash Crazy $3.8 Billion Accumulation Wave
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD