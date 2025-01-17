Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for January 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has local decline of DOGE finished yet?
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 13:18
    DOGE Price Prediction for January 17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market keeps going up, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 8.04% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4181. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $0.40 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.4230.

    If the candle's closure happens around it or above, an upward move is likely to continue to the $0.43-$0.44 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the weekly bar in terms of the previous candle's peak. If it closes above $0.40, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.48 by the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4104 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

