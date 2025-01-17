DOGE Price Prediction for January 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market keeps going up, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 8.04% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4181. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $0.40 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.4230.

If the candle's closure happens around it or above, an upward move is likely to continue to the $0.43-$0.44 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the weekly bar in terms of the previous candle's peak. If it closes above $0.40, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.48 by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.4104 at press time.