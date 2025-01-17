Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Whales Keep Accumulating as ETH Price Approaches $3,500

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum whales now control 43% of the cryptocurrency's total supply
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 18:11
    A
    A
    A
    Ethereum Whales Keep Accumulating as ETH Price Approaches $3,500
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform IntoTheBlock, Ethereum (ETH) whales now control 43% of the cryptocurrency's total circulating supply after another accumulation spree. 

    Advertisement

    As noted by the firm, this marks a substantial increase compared to early 2023. Back then, whales controlled only 22% of the token's total supply. 

    IntoTheBlock has opined that this surge is likely related to the Ethereum merge and staking opportunities.

    HOT Stories
    Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group to Pay $38 Million Fine in SEC Settlement
    Ethereum (ETH) Pectra Mainnet Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
    Shiba Inu's Outflow Skyrockets 883%: What's Driving Trend?
    SpaceX Bitcoin (BTC) Now Holding $700 Million: Details

    The number of unique addresses supplying ETH to the staking contract currently stands at 210,100 after growing by 8.60% over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    The cumulative amount of ETH tokens sent to staking stands at 55.96 million.   

    Related
    Bitcoin Now Has Lower Fees Than Ethereum
    Fri, 01/17/2025 - 16:53
    Bitcoin Now Has Lower Fees Than Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ethereum is eyeing $3,500

    In the meantime, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the $3,500 mark, according to CoinGecko data. 

    The leading altcoin is up by roughly 2% over the past 24 hours, recovering in tandem with other major altcoins. 

    Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to as high as $105,079 earlier today. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 17:31
    Quarter Billion Dollars in Bitcoin Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 17:28
    SHIB Price Adds 12% Overnight as Meme Cryptos Recovering
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whales Keep Accumulating as ETH Price Approaches $3,500
    Quarter Billion Dollars in Bitcoin Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    SHIB Price Adds 12% Overnight as Meme Cryptos Recovering
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD