    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Changpeng Zhao clarifies his Bitcoin and FUD post about buying BTC early
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 7:52
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Updates His Recent Bitcoin Statement as BTC Tops $105,000
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Changpeng Zhao, commonly known to crypto enthusiasts as CZ, a co-founder and former boss of the Binance exchange, has published a tweet to clarify his X post of January 14 about Bitcoin, buying the dip, regrets about not doing it and the FUD.

    His tweet came out as the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin surpassed the $103,000 price level and then went on to overcome $105,000 before facing a small rebound.

    CZ clarifies his post about new Bitcoin opportunities

    Changpeng Zhao decided to clarify the post he published on the X social media platform earlier this week – on January 14. Back then, CZ shared a tip with the community regarding the vast opportunities offered by the crypto market regardless of the current price.

    He asked his followers whether they had ever regretted not buying the Bitcoin dip, not buying early and not ignoring FUD. Back on that day, Bitcoin first traded above $94,000 and by the end of the day it managed to overcome $97,000. He hinted that now the opportunities are as wide and plentiful as when they were when Bitcoin only started its glorious march on the market. “Today is earlier than all the days to come,” CZ stated.

    In the tweet published today, Zhao made sure everyone understood his January 14 post correctly. He said that when speaking about “today” then, he was not referring to that particular day but “it was a generalization.” He then jestingly added that “even the short-term charts aligned with it,” hinting at the lower Bitcoin price on that day. To prove his point, CZ published a screenshot of a Bitcoin chart from CoinMarketCap which shows BTC surging above $103,500 earlier today.

    On January 16, CZ also offered his view on the altcoin market, tweeting: “What’s good for Bitcoin is good for alts.”

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $102,760 per coin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

