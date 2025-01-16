Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the support level of $98,557. If it breaks out, one can expect a test of the $98,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep yesterday's upward move going.

If today's candle closes far from the $100,000 area, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $97,000 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the vital mark of $100,000. If it happens around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the resistance of $105,374.

Bitcoin is trading at $99,249 at press time.