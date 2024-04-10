Bitcoin on Track for All-Time High If It Holds Above This Level, Elon Musk Issues Stunning AI Prediction for Next Year, Here's Why SHIB Might Rally on April 17: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin (BTC) on track for all-time high if it holds above this level

In a recent X post, Michaël van de Poppe, a renowned crypto analyst and trader, stated that flagship crypto Bitcoin is approaching a renewed test of the all-time high. If it succeeds in holding above the $69,000 price level, "it seems likely that we will have such a test," concluded the analyst. Last month, Bitcoin scored its historical price record, reaching $73,803.25. However, according to analysts, this peak did not signal the top of the cycle. This view is partially fueled by the upcoming Bitcoin halving, which is expected to take place in less than 10 days. Historically, Bitcoin halvings have often preceded significant price rallies, which led many experts to anticipate a major post-halving surge that might push BTC to new ATHs. Per the consensus view, if Bitcoin maintains its current upward trajectory and stays above the $69,000 mark, it could be on the verge of a major price rally.

Elon Musk issues stunning AI prediction for next year, hold tight

Elon Musk, world-famous centibillionaire and CEO of Tesla, stated during a recent Space session on the X platform that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon surpass the human mind. When asked about where humanity now stands in the AI space, Musk warned that this question would require a lengthy response, stating that AI is the fastest-developing technology he has ever seen. According to him, significant new announcements about AI appear almost every week, with new AI hardware coming online every six to nine months. Considering all this, Musk predicted that he expects AI to surpass humans in terms of intellect by approximately the end of next year. The entrepreneur also spoke about his Grok AI product; Musk said that Grok V2, a new iteration of this chatbot, is being trained now and is expected to be completed in May. Once the training is over, this new model "should be better" than its rival ChatGPT-4.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to rally on April 17? One big reason