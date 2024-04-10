Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin on Track for All-Time High If It Holds Above This Level, Elon Musk Issues Stunning AI Prediction for Next Year, Here's Why SHIB Might Rally on April 17: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Keep an eye on the latest updates in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 16:29
    Bitcoin on Track for All-Time High If It Holds Above This Level, Elon Musk Issues Stunning AI Prediction for Next Year, Here's Why SHIB Might Rally on April 17: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Bitcoin (BTC) on track for all-time high if it holds above this level

    In a recent X post, Michaël van de Poppe, a renowned crypto analyst and trader, stated that flagship crypto Bitcoin is approaching a renewed test of the all-time high. If it succeeds in holding above the $69,000 price level, "it seems likely that we will have such a test," concluded the analyst. Last month, Bitcoin scored its historical price record, reaching $73,803.25. However, according to analysts, this peak did not signal the top of the cycle. This view is partially fueled by the upcoming Bitcoin halving, which is expected to take place in less than 10 days. Historically, Bitcoin halvings have often preceded significant price rallies, which led many experts to anticipate a major post-halving surge that might push BTC to new ATHs. Per the consensus view, if Bitcoin maintains its current upward trajectory and stays above the $69,000 mark, it could be on the verge of a major price rally.

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Entire Decade

    Elon Musk issues stunning AI prediction for next year, hold tight

    Elon Musk, world-famous centibillionaire and CEO of Tesla, stated during a recent Space session on the X platform that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon surpass the human mind. When asked about where humanity now stands in the AI space, Musk warned that this question would require a lengthy response, stating that AI is the fastest-developing technology he has ever seen. According to him, significant new announcements about AI appear almost every week, with new AI hardware coming online every six to nine months. Considering all this, Musk predicted that he expects AI to surpass humans in terms of intellect by approximately the end of next year. The entrepreneur also spoke about his Grok AI product; Musk said that Grok V2, a new iteration of this chatbot, is being trained now and is expected to be completed in May. Once the training is over, this new model "should be better" than its rival ChatGPT-4.

    Related
    Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively: Details

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to rally on April 17? One big reason

    According to the picture on SHIB charts, the dog-themed meme coin could see a price boost around April 17. During this time, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) may cross paths with the current SHIB price. If this happens, it could give SHIB a price zone to rely on when moving up. Moving averages serve as local price support levels, so if the 50 EMA aligns with SHIB, this could reassure traders, thinking that the price will not drop below this specific level. As a result, more people would be inclined to purchase SHIB in the hopes of a recovery. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000027, which is close to the 50 EMA. If SHIB can indeed rely on this EMA line for support, we might witness some growth. This support could facilitate a quicker price increase.

    #Bitcoin #Elon Musk #AI #Grok #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    2024/04/10 16:24
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Epic Bitcoin Whale Initiates Massive Dump, But There's a Catch
    2024/04/10 16:24
    Epic Bitcoin Whale Initiates Massive Dump, But There's a Catch
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    2024/04/10 16:24
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Game-Changing Telegram Trading Bot, Bitbot Reaches $2M Mark in Presale
    STEPN launches $30M airdrop ahead of major global partnership
    WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 Concludes In Triumph, Cementing Its Position As A Blockchain Powerhouse
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin on Track for All-Time High If It Holds Above This Level, Elon Musk Issues Stunning AI Prediction for Next Year, Here's Why SHIB Might Rally on April 17: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Epic Bitcoin Whale Initiates Massive Dump, But There's a Catch
    Show all