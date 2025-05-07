Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Holds 11% Gains, But BTC, ETH, and SOL Buyers Underwater

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 1:00
    Major crypto buyers face notable losses but XRP euphoric buyers are in profit
    Advertisement
    XRP Holds 11% Gains, But BTC, ETH, and SOL Buyers Underwater
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The persisting crypto market bloodbath has seen notable shifts in market sentiment across major cryptocurrencies. Major buyers who have been holding top cryptocurrencies over the last 3–6 months are now in losses, according to the latest data from on-chain analytics platform, Glassnode.

    Advertisement

    However, XRP has turned the tide for its buyers, as crypto investors who acquired XRP during the last 3–6 months are sitting on decent gains.

    HOT Stories
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Painting Legendary Pattern? XRP Returns to "Basics," Dogecoin: This Is Not Great for DOGE
    Near Joins XRP and Solana in Spot ETF Race
    Breaking: First US State Passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    Article image
    Source: Glassnode 

    11% Profit for XRP FOMO holders

    While the negative trend has continued to recur, prices of leading cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and SOL have fallen below the average entry point of euphoric buyers who entered during the December 2024 to January 2025 high-buying spree.

    Advertisement

    However, this trend was defied by XRP, as the data shows that XRP has surged decently from the cost basis of $2.14 at which these buyers entered the market, leaving them with 11% gains, despite the high volatility recently faced in its price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 16:45
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    According to the data, the crypto market is gradually showing signs of extreme weakness, with mid-term crypto sentiment turning bearish. Coinglass revealed this in a recent X post, measuring the rare metric by comparing the current prices of BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL to the cost basis of euphoric buyers.

    Notably, euphoric buyers are crypto investors who acquired the specified crypto assets during periods when prices were at peak highs—in this case, over the last three to six months.

    According to recent data provided by CoinMarketCap, BTC, ETH, and SOL have remained in the red zone over the past week, recording price declines of 0.18%, 1.53%, and 2.82%, respectively.

    While XRP has seen its price decline the most during the same period with a dip of 6.39%, a large portion of its buyers remain in profit.

    Unlike XRP’s positive momentum, SOL and Ethereum are down 28% and 36% from the average entry point of euphoric buyers. Hence, these buyers have not been able to accumulate profits within this price window.

    While Bitcoin has also left its euphoric buyers with no profits, the leading cryptocurrency is near break-even, reflecting only a 1% loss from a $95K cost basis.

    Although there is still hope for potential price breakouts to help buyers recover losses, the metric signals further market weakness if the assets do not surge above their cost basis levels.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 7, 2025 - 0:30
    Bitcoin Gobbles 65% of Crypto Market – Will Altcoins Bounce Back?
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 7, 2025 - 0:01
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Painting Legendary Pattern? XRP Returns to "Basics," Dogecoin: This Is Not Great for DOGE
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Holds 11% Gains, But BTC, ETH, and SOL Buyers Underwater
    Bitcoin Gobbles 65% of Crypto Market – Will Altcoins Bounce Back?
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Painting Legendary Pattern? XRP Returns to "Basics," Dogecoin: This Is Not Great for DOGE
    Show all