XRP Holds 11% Gains, But BTC, ETH, and SOL Buyers Underwater

The persisting crypto market bloodbath has seen notable shifts in market sentiment across major cryptocurrencies. Major buyers who have been holding top cryptocurrencies over the last 3–6 months are now in losses, according to the latest data from on-chain analytics platform, Glassnode.

However, XRP has turned the tide for its buyers, as crypto investors who acquired XRP during the last 3–6 months are sitting on decent gains.

11% Profit for XRP FOMO holders

While the negative trend has continued to recur, prices of leading cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and SOL have fallen below the average entry point of euphoric buyers who entered during the December 2024 to January 2025 high-buying spree.

However, this trend was defied by XRP, as the data shows that XRP has surged decently from the cost basis of $2.14 at which these buyers entered the market, leaving them with 11% gains, despite the high volatility recently faced in its price.

According to the data, the crypto market is gradually showing signs of extreme weakness, with mid-term crypto sentiment turning bearish. Coinglass revealed this in a recent X post, measuring the rare metric by comparing the current prices of BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL to the cost basis of euphoric buyers.

Notably, euphoric buyers are crypto investors who acquired the specified crypto assets during periods when prices were at peak highs—in this case, over the last three to six months.

📊Are Top Buyers in Profit or Pain?



Comparing current prices to the cost basis of euphoric buyers (Dec ‘24–Jan ‘25) reveals mid-term sentiment:



🟣 SOL: $146 → 28% loss 🟥



⚫ XRP: $2.14 → +11% profit 🟩



🔵 ETH: $1.8K → -36% loss 🟥



🟠 BTC: $95K → -1% loss 🟥



According to recent data provided by CoinMarketCap, BTC, ETH, and SOL have remained in the red zone over the past week, recording price declines of 0.18%, 1.53%, and 2.82%, respectively.

While XRP has seen its price decline the most during the same period with a dip of 6.39%, a large portion of its buyers remain in profit.

Unlike XRP’s positive momentum, SOL and Ethereum are down 28% and 36% from the average entry point of euphoric buyers. Hence, these buyers have not been able to accumulate profits within this price window.

While Bitcoin has also left its euphoric buyers with no profits, the leading cryptocurrency is near break-even, reflecting only a 1% loss from a $95K cost basis.

Although there is still hope for potential price breakouts to help buyers recover losses, the metric signals further market weakness if the assets do not surge above their cost basis levels.