Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively: Details

Advertisement

Grok AI chatbot created by the xAI startup founded by techno billionaire Elon Musk has surpassed its rival product ChatGPT by its availability to users around the world.

It is now much cheaper to use Grok on the X platform than pay for the ChatGPT-4 monthly subscription, according to a recent tweet published by a person from X and DOGE developer teams.

Grok leaves ChatGPT-4 in dust

According to the tweet, Grok has now been made available for all users of X Premium. With the monthly cost of this subscription, Grok comes with no extra charge, and ultimately using Premium and Grok costs $8 per month, while a monthly subscription for ChatGPT-4 requires $20.

Therefore, Elon Musk’s Grok now costs 60% cheaper to use than its OpenAI rival that Elon Musk considers woke.

Grok is now available to all 𝕏 Premium Users. It costs approximately 60% less than OpenAI's GPT-4.



𝕏 Premium: $8 per month 🇺🇸

GPT-4: $20 per month pic.twitter.com/hNeRpAjHKR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 6, 2024

Musk first rose claims against OpenAI and ChatGPT in early 2023, calling this AI chatbot woke since it determinately avoids discussing certain topics with its users, such as sex, politics, religion, gender self-identification and so on.

This was the direction taken by Musk’s idea of the importance of free speech after he had acquired Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded it as the X app. In further developments, he decided to create his own AI-focused startup to make up for what he believes to be OpenAI’s mishaps. Thus, last year, Musk launched xAI, and in the late fall the company presented the Grok AI chatbot to the community.

The bot was immediately integrated on X and made available on X Premium+.

Recent "unhinged" Grok update makes ripples

In a recently published tweet, Musk announced that soon a new “unhinged” news mode for Grok will be released on the X platform. It will summarize all hot topics and news for all Premium users.

However, in reality, this is likely to be called a “regular mode,” according to the screenshot shared in the tweet.

The crypto community was excited about this new update, showing support for Elon Musk and his course against OpenAI and other giant IT companies that have been adding “wokeness” to their policies.

Recently, CryptoQuant founder published a curious tweet, sharing a screenshot where Grok roasted Elon Musk on the founder’s request. The executive tweeted that ChatGPT would never be able to do that to its creators.