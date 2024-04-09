Elon Musk Issues Stunning AI Prediction For Next Year, Hold Tight

Advertisement

During a recent Space session held on the X social media platform (formerly famous as Twitter), X owner and Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk made a statement on AI - that it promises to surpass the human mind soon.

He also touched on the issue of the rivalry between xAI’s Grok AI chatbot founded by Musk and OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT.

Elon Musk's stunning AI forecast

When asked about where humanity now stands in the AI space, Musk, warning that this question would require a long answer, stated that artificial intelligence is the fastest-developing technology that he has ever seen - and he has seen a lot of new technologies emerge during his lifetime.

Almost every week, there is a major new announcement made about AI, he said. Reminding the audience that every six to nine months there is new AI hardware coming online, Musk stated that he expects artificial intelligence to become smarter than any human by approximately the end of next year.

Grok 2.0 to surpass ChatGPT-4, Musk believes

Elon Musk also elaborated on his Grok AI product. The tech mogul said that a new iteration of this chatbot – Grok 2.0 – is being trained now. Once the training is completed (this is to happen in May by rough estimates), this new Grok model “should be better” than its rival ChatGPT-4 product by OpenAI.

Over the weekend, the news spread that using Grok, which is implemented on the X app, is already 60% cheaper per month than a monthly ChatGPT subscription. The former costs nothing and comes as part of an $8 monthly subscription fee for X Premium. ChatGPT-4 costs $20 per month now.

On a recent X space, Elon Musk predicted that AI may be smarter than any one human by end of next year.



He also said that Grok V2 is currently being trained and expected to be completed in May, revealing the model “should be better” than GPT-4. pic.twitter.com/E0cYUsV74d — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) April 9, 2024

Musk helped to found this company in 2015, providing great financial support, but he later fell out with the company’s management regarding the further strategy the company should pursue. Founded as a nonprofit research AI lab, OpenAI finally chose to turn into a full-profit entity, entering a strategic partnership with Microsoft later.

Stephen King on AI

As reported earlier, the famous writer Stephen King has tweeted that he is not worried about AI since he has got his “mojo” working.

The “King of Horror” did not clarify what he meant by this. Last year, the horror legend shared that AI was trained on his books.