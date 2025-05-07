"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Reveals Why He Prefers Bitcoin Over Gold

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has taken to the X social media to opine that Bitcoin is better than gold and silver due to the fact that its supply is limited to just 21 million coins.

The fact that Bitcoin has the aforementioned hard cap makes the leading cryptocurrency scarce by design.

Meanwhile, the supply of gold and silver might increase if it is profitable to mine more.

In fact, Kiyosaki claims that he himself owns mines and oil wells, meaning that he could directly increase the supply of these assets during a bull market.

With Bitcoin, however, no one can create more coins since the hard cap is set in stone, and increasing maximum supply would be practically and socially impossible given how conservative the Bitcoin community is. Changing the supply cap would require massive consensus within the community, which does not appear to be realistic.