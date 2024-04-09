Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rally on April 17? One Big Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A possible boost for Shiba Inu’s price could happen around April 17, according to what we see on the charts. Around that time, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) might meet up with the current price of SHIB. If this happens, it could mean good news for SHIB’s price, giving it a price zone to rely on when moving upwards.

Moving averages act as local support levels for prices; they usually represent dynamic support levels and provide thresholds where investors buy or average down their positions. For SHIB, this coming together with the 50 EMA is important. It could make traders feel more secure, thinking that the price might not go lower than this particular point. Because of this, more people might want to buy

If SHIB can really use this EMA line as support, we could see it start to grow. This support might help the price jump up faster.

Unfortunately, there is no distinctive way to tell whether or not SHIB will bounce after meeting the 50 EMA. However, staying cautious could be the key here, as SHIB is notorious for its volatility and sudden price drops.