    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rally on April 17? One Big Reason

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might start moving up again after this dynamic support level catches up
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 8:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rally on April 17? One Big Reason
    A possible boost for Shiba Inu’s price could happen around April 17, according to what we see on the charts. Around that time, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) might meet up with the current price of SHIB. If this happens, it could mean good news for SHIB’s price, giving it a price zone to rely on when moving upwards.

    Moving averages act as local support levels for prices; they usually represent dynamic support levels and provide thresholds where investors buy or average down their positions. For SHIB, this coming together with the 50 EMA is important. It could make traders feel more secure, thinking that the price might not go lower than this particular point. Because of this, more people might want to buy

    If SHIB can really use this EMA line as support, we could see it start to grow. This support might help the price jump up faster.

    Unfortunately, there is no distinctive way to tell whether or not SHIB will bounce after meeting the 50 EMA. However, staying cautious could be the key here, as SHIB is notorious for its volatility and sudden price drops.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

