    Bitcoin Journey Ends with Heavy Losses, Peter Schiff Says; SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security, Shiba Inu Suffering from 'Tremendous' FUD: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today's news digest to stay informed of the latest happenings in the crypto world!
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 15:52
    Bitcoin Journey Ends with Heavy Losses, Peter Schiff Says; SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security, Shiba Inu Suffering from 'Tremendous' FUD: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Read U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    Schiff: Bitcoin's journey ends with heavy losses

    MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor has recently taken to X platform to share his keynote speech at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, in which he talked about his transformation from a Bitcoin skeptic to a fervent supporter of the flagship crypto. The speech resonated with many BTC enthusiasts, but not with Peter Schiff, a longtime Bitcoin critic. In response to Saylor's X post, Schiff accused⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the MicroStrategy cofounder of misleading his audience with false promises about Bitcoin; the gold bug states that Saylor's portrayal of the "Bitcoin journey" ultimately leads to substantial losses. "In truth, the Bitcoin journey is not quite as he describes. It begins with a sucker and ends with heavy losses," Schiff wrote. He has also challenged Saylor to a debate. "Again Saylor mentions me, but won't debate me," he remarked.

    Related
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    HOT Stories
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    MicroStrategy Buys Additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC)
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn

    SEC signals that Ethereum is not a security

    In its settlement with eToro crypto trading platform, the SEC has indicated that it views Ethereum as a nonsecurity. As part of the settlement, eToro will cease trading for nearly all cryptocurrencies except for Ethereum, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, while paying a fine of $1.5 million for regulatory violations. Previously, the agency alleged that eToro operated as a broker and a clearing agency, as well as a custodian and securities depository. As stated in the SEC's press release, the exchange has neither admitted nor denied the allegations but simply agreed with the settlement. According to legal expert Drew Hinkes, private settlement orders are not precedential, which means that Ethereum's security status remains unclear. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly refused to comment on Ethereum's security status. 

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) suffering from "tremendous" FUD

    According to a recent report from analytics platform Santiment, Shiba Inu is facing significant fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD). The report highlights that the percentage of the SHIB supply held by wallets with less than one billion tokens is at its lowest since November 2022, suggesting centralization among large holders. Additionally, SHIB has seen a sharp decline in social media interest, reflecting a loss of retail investors, and is struggling with lower trading volumes compared to other meme coins, and even Litecoin. Despite these challenges, Santiment suggests that SHIB may improve its performance if Bitcoin experiences a rally. Currently, SHIB's long-term returns are at nearly -32%, which is why it has been labeled as "a worse-performing Dogecoin."

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Ethereum #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 15:35
    SEC Veteran Reacts to Surprising U-Turn in Binance Case: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 15:30
    Peter Schiff Frightens Bitcoin Investors and Americans With Friday the 13th
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Journey Ends with Heavy Losses, Peter Schiff Says; SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security, Shiba Inu Suffering from 'Tremendous' FUD: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    SEC Veteran Reacts to Surprising U-Turn in Binance Case: Details
    Peter Schiff Frightens Bitcoin Investors and Americans With Friday the 13th
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD