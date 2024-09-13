Bitcoin Journey Ends with Heavy Losses, Peter Schiff Says; SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security, Shiba Inu Suffering from 'Tremendous' FUD: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Schiff: Bitcoin's journey ends with heavy losses

MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor has recently taken to X platform to share his keynote speech at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, in which he talked about his transformation from a Bitcoin skeptic to a fervent supporter of the flagship crypto. The speech resonated with many BTC enthusiasts, but not with Peter Schiff, a longtime Bitcoin critic. In response to Saylor's X post, Schiff accused ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the MicroStrategy cofounder of misleading his audience with false promises about Bitcoin; the gold bug states that Saylor's portrayal of the "Bitcoin journey" ultimately leads to substantial losses. "In truth, the Bitcoin journey is not quite as he describes. It begins with a sucker and ends with heavy losses," Schiff wrote. He has also challenged Saylor to a debate. "Again Saylor mentions me, but won't debate me," he remarked.

SEC signals that Ethereum is not a security

In its settlement with eToro crypto trading platform, the SEC has indicated that it views Ethereum as a nonsecurity. As part of the settlement, eToro will cease trading for nearly all cryptocurrencies except for Ethereum, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, while paying a fine of $1.5 million for regulatory violations. Previously, the agency alleged that eToro operated as a broker and a clearing agency, as well as a custodian and securities depository. As stated in the SEC's press release , the exchange has neither admitted nor denied the allegations but simply agreed with the settlement. According to legal expert Drew Hinkes, private settlement orders are not precedential, which means that Ethereum's security status remains unclear. Meanwhile, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly refused to comment on Ethereum's security status.

