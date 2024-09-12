Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin nearing "grand finale," top trader says

In a recent X post , pseudonymous trader HornHairs stated that Bitcoin seems to be nearing its "grand finale." He then provided some current macro context for the largest crypto that made him believe so. First, it has been 650 days since the bear market lows, with Bitcoin showing a stronger recovery than in the 2020 cycle and trailing closely behind the 2016 cycle. Second, several months passed after the most recent quadrennial halving event, which took place in April. Last but not least, is the "summer doldrums," which are coming to a close. The trader also added that this is the very first cycle when new all-time highs (ATHs) were pierced before the halving event. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $57,575, up 3.08% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate skyrockets 8,193%

Yesterday, Sept. 11, Shiba Inu saw a substantial surge in one of its key metrics, the burn rate. According to data provided by the Shibburn X handle, this metric spiked by 8,193% as a result of 3,106,197 SHIB being from the circulating supply. This burn was made through eight transactions, with the last one sending one million tokens to dead wallets. Following this activity, the SHIB price lifted off, peaking at $0.00001367, but then it dropped to $0.00001359. Currently, the dog-themed meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001331, up 2.45% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

$277 million in Ethereum (ETH) shifts hands