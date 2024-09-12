SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has indicated that it views Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency as a non-security, in its settlement with the cryptocurrency trading platform eToro.

Advertisement

As part of its settlement deal with the agency, eToro has agreed to halt trading activity in virtually all cryptocurrency assets apart from Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

The eToro trading platform has agreed to shell out a relatively measly $1.5 million fine.

Advertisement

It was accused violated Section 15(a) of the Exchange Act by acting as a broker and acting as a clearing agency. The SEC also alleged that eToro acted as a custodian and securities depository. However, the SEC did not bring or settle charges with eToro.

Last July, the Israeli investment platform moved to ditch Dash (DAH), Algorand (ALGO), and other cryptocurrencies after they were named as securities by the agency.

In August 2023, eToro was also sued by the Australian markets regulator over its leveraged derivative contract that made it possible to speculate on crypto.