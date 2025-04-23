XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP named as unregistered security in new lawsuit

Justin Slaughter, the VP of regulatory affairs at Paradigm, has taken to X platform to share that XRP, the Ripple-affiliated token, was named as an unregistered security in a recent lawsuit against Coinbase by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. Apart from XRP, the list of other tokens that were labeled unregistered securities includes such popular assets as ADA, AVAX, AAVE, UNI, FLOW, LINK and MKR. In its statement, Coinbase criticized the lawsuit as "meritless" and accused Rayfield of trying to impose regulation by enforcement. Such classification of XRP is surprising considering that the token's regulatory status has already been clarified. Notably, a federal judge ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to retail investors on public exchanges back in 2023. Additionally, the SEC dropped its appeal on this matter earlier this year following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler.

Solana and XRP leading in ETF filings

According to a recent X post by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, there are currently 72 crypto-related ETF filings . Among these, XRP stands out as a top candidate for a spot-based ETF in the U.S., with companies like Grayscale, Bitwise and Wisdomtree competing to launch XRP-related products. Solana is catching up with XRP, with a total of 11 filings, including one from mutual fund giant Fidelity. Two other likely candidates for getting their ETFs approved are Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA). These numerous filings will have to be reviewed by the incoming SEC chair, Paul Atkins; as a reminder, his nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Concluding his post, Balchunas predicted that 2025 is going to be a "wild" year for cryptocurrency ETF offerings.

