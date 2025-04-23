Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 16:11
    Read U.Today's news digest to find out what happened in the crypto space over the past day
    Advertisement
    XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    XRP named as unregistered security in new lawsuit

    Justin Slaughter, the VP of regulatory affairs at Paradigm, has taken to X platform to share that XRP, the Ripple-affiliated token, was named as an unregistered security in a recent lawsuit against Coinbase by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. Apart from XRP, the list of other tokens that were labeled unregistered securities includes such popular assets as ADA, AVAX, AAVE, UNI, FLOW, LINK and MKR. In its statement, Coinbase criticized the lawsuit as "meritless" and accused Rayfield of trying to impose regulation by enforcement. Such classification of XRP is surprising considering that the token's regulatory status has already been clarified. Notably, a federal judge ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to retail investors on public exchanges back in 2023. Additionally, the SEC dropped its appeal on this matter earlier this year following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler.

    Solana and XRP leading in ETF filings

    According to a recent X post by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, there are currently 72 crypto-related ETF filings. Among these, XRP stands out as a top candidate for a spot-based ETF in the U.S., with companies like Grayscale, Bitwise and Wisdomtree competing to launch XRP-related products. Solana is catching up with XRP, with a total of 11 filings, including one from mutual fund giant Fidelity. Two other likely candidates for getting their ETFs approved are Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA). These numerous filings will have to be reviewed by the incoming SEC chair, Paul Atkins; as a reminder, his nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Concluding his post, Balchunas predicted that 2025 is going to be a "wild" year for cryptocurrency ETF offerings.

    HOT Stories
    Bloomberg: US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Speaks Out on New SEC Boss With Surprising Twist
    Satoshi Back to $100 Billion Club as Bitcoin Can't Stop Growing
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price Meets Wall of 22,700,000,000,000 SHIB: Now What?
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu Price Meets Wall of 22,700,000,000,000 SHIB: Now What?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu eyes key resistance breakout

    Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has registered a 12.37% increase, keeping its upward momentum after surpassing the $0.000012 level. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001333, up 1.55% over the past 24 hours, as data by CoinMarketCap shows, successfully breaking through the $0.000013 resistance. To stay above this level, the meme token needs to gain more momentum, supported by increased token burns and trading volume. The latter metric has recently grown by 72.19% to $316.35 million, showing renewed interest from SHIB holders. Meanwhile, the SHIB community ramped up its deflationary efforts; as reported by U.Today last weekend, SHIB enthusiasts managed to increase the burn rate by 3,227% as a result of sending 888.4 million SHIB tokens to dead-end wallets.

    #XRP #Coinbase #Solana ETF #XRP ETF #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 15:59
    XRP Faces First Rejection Despite 124% Volume Surge
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 15:45
    Major BNB Chain Upgrade Imminent: Countdown Begins
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Faces First Rejection Despite 124% Volume Surge
    Major BNB Chain Upgrade Imminent: Countdown Begins
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD