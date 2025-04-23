Major BNB Chain Upgrade Imminent: Countdown Begins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BNB Chain is approaching a crucial milestone as the network prepares to undergo a hard fork upgrade. According to a recent post by the official BNBchain X account, the BSC Lorentz mainnet hard fork is set for April 29 at 5:05 a.m. UTC, which is only six days away.

Following the hard fork, BSC will reduce block time to 1.5 seconds, lowering latency, speeding up confirmations and improving UX across the board. This has implications for builders, validators and infrastructure. Tooling and systems may require changes, and nodes should reconsider hardware options to preserve performance.

Lorentz includes one single BEP, the BEP-520, which allows for a 1.5-second block interval during phase one. BEP-520 decreases block time from 3 to 1.5 seconds post-Lorentz hard fork to accelerate transaction finality.

What to expect?

Aside from the 1.5-second block interval update, several other key parameters will be updated, including the Epoch, which will be increased from 200 to 500. BNB Chain validators will likewise expect a drop in the gas limit, which will be reduced from 140 million to 70 million gwei, although the overall throughput will remain the same. The "Consecutive TurnLength" will be increased from four to eight, among other adjustments.

Mainnet node v1.5.10 is required for the BSC Mainnet Lorentz hard fork, which will be enabled April 29. All BSC mainnet nodes are expected to be upgraded to this node version before the hard fork.

The OpBNB Lorentz mainnet hard fork was completed April 21, reducing block time to 0.5 seconds.

In recent news, the BNB cryptocurrency has secured a listing on a major cryptocurrency exchange. BNB went live on the Kraken exchange April 22, with four trading pairs currently available: BNB/EUR, BNB/USD, BNB/USDC and BNB/USDT.