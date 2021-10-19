woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means

News
Tue, 10/19/2021 - 09:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
First cryptocurrency logs seventh positive difficulty adjustment in a row
Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

The nodes of the first cryptocurrency went through trivial positive adjustment of mining difficulty. How much has it added since the exodus of the Chinese miners?

Bitcoin difficulty surges again, surpasses 20T level

According to data from Bitcoin network explorers, on Oct. 18, 2021, at 11:25 p.m. UTC, the crypto king registered another positive adjustment of its mining difficulty.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining sees seventh positive adjustment
Image by BTC.com

Though this is the most trivial positive adjustment since August 2020 (Bitcoin's crucial metric added 0.95%), it continued an impressive series of seven consecutive positive adjustments.

yield
Yield app

Thus, Bitcoin's (BTC) network difficulty is back above 20T for the first time in five months.

A series of seven positive adjustments are very rare: the last one started in early Q3, 2019, when Bitcoin markets started recovering from Crypto Winter.

Miners shrugged off Chinese crackdown

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty is automatically adjusted every 2016 blocks (roughly once every two weeks) to keep the block mining time stable at about 10 minutes.

Thus, when the number of active miners is too high, the difficulty surges, and when miners are shutting down their equipment, Bitcoin (BTC) network difficulty is reduced.

Related
Bitcoin Miners Now Officially Prefer U.S. to China: CNBC

For instance, in Q2-Q3, 2021, when the majority of Chinese miners moved their rigs outside the country, Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty lost almost 50% in less than two months.


However, after seven positive adjustments, it looks like Bitcoin (BTC) mining fully recovered from this massive dropdown.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means
10/19/2021 - 09:44
Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE Has Allowed Lots of People to Get into Bitcoin: David Gokhshtein
10/19/2021 - 08:59
DOGE Has Allowed Lots of People to Get into Bitcoin: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Record-Breaking 10,000 BTC Sell Order Filled on OKEx
10/19/2021 - 08:45
Record-Breaking 10,000 BTC Sell Order Filled on OKEx
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan