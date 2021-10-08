woj
woj

China's State Planner Moves to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining

News
Fri, 10/08/2021 - 13:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
China's top economic planning agency has added Bitcoin mining to the draft list of eliminated industries, seeking public comment
China's State Planner Moves to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The China National Development and Reform Commission has added Bitcoin mining to the draft list of eliminated industries, according to 8BTCnews.

woj
woj

A period of public consultation will last from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

Since there is no target date for phasing out such activities, the ban will come into effect immediately.

The NDRC, which was established back in 1998, is a macroeconomic management agency that is responsible for formulating strategies of economic development throughout mainland China.

As reported by U.Today, the country's top economic planning agency initially considered putting the brakes on mining in April 2019.

Related
Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pool Bans Chinese Miners
However, despite appearing in draft version, it did not make it to the final list of eliminated industries back then.

Two years ago, China remained the dominant force in the Bitcoin mining sector, accounting for the lion's share of the global hashrate.

This changes when the majority of Chinese provinces cracked down on the industry this summer, causing the great migration of local miners to Kazakhstan, Russia, the U.S and other countries.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange
10/08/2021 - 16:03
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 8
10/08/2021 - 15:35
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody
10/08/2021 - 15:08
Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov