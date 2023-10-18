Bitcoin Crosses Crucial Psychological Benchmark, Here's What's Next: Analyst

Prominent crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez has taken to the X social media platform (formerly popular under the name Twitter) to share what may be good news for Bitcoin holders.

Martinez tweeted that Bitcoin has crossed the crucial psychological mark at $27,900 – this is the short-term holder cost basis.

Should Bitcoin stay higher than this important price level, the short-term holders of BTC who were previously in low profits, may be back in profit then, according to the tweet. This could mean that the market sentiment is changing for bullish one, the expert concluded.

#Bitcoin has crossed the short-term holder cost basis of around $27,900, which is a crucial psychological benchmark.



If $BTC maintains above this level, those short-term holders previously underwater may be back in profit. This could signal a shift to a bullish market sentiment! pic.twitter.com/WilZ6CB67P — Ali (@ali_charts) October 18, 2023

Earlier today, Martinez tweeted that more than half of traders on Binance were shorting Bitcoin futures, since approximately 51% of all accounts on this respectable crypto exchange were going short. 49.31% of accounts were going long on Bitcoin futures contracts, betting on the BTC price to grow in the future.

“Bitcoin supply crisis in effect”: Lark Davis

Popular crypto blogger on YouTube, Lark Davis, has published a note on his X account to remind his army of followers that every day Bitcoin gets sucked from crypto exchanges by both individual and institutional investors.

He pointed out that the Bitcoin supply crisis started even before the market began heatedly discussing Bitcoin spot ETFs this year, filing for which was submitted by the world’s largest fund manager BlackRock spearheaded by Larry Fink – retail investors, whales and institutions were actively grabbing BTC back then, transferring it to their cold-storage vaults.

Ark Invest with Cathie Wood at the head of it was the first company to file for a Bitcoin ETF to the SEC regulator. When the same was done by BlackRock, the crypto community went abuzz and other financial institutions, such as Invesco and Fidelity, started also filing for Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Every day there is less Bitcoin on exchanges. Supply side crisis was already in effect before we started talking about the Blackrock BTC ETF. You got yours yet? — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 18, 2023

Bitcoin surges on fake BlackRock news

This week, the crypto community got totally excited by the news spread on the Internet (first by some crypto media and then by mainstream editions, such as Reuters and Bloomberg) that the American regulator SEC had finally approved the ETF filing of BlackRock.

The BTC price instantly soared by approximately 10%, almost reaching the $30,000. However, then Larry Fink, head of the company, stepped in to comment that it was not true and the filing was still under consideration. This pushed Bitcoin back around 8%, and it is currently trading at the $28,338 level, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Still, head of Galaxy Digital, the renowned investor and fund manager Mike Novogratz told CNBC he believes that the first Bitcoin spot ETF will be approved as early as this year. “All the indications of dealing seem to be heading in the right direction”, he stated, adding: "There's a tremendous amount of pressure to do something that is rational. The American public wants this."