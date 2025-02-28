Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 14:59
    How long is price drop of SHIB going to last?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 28
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 7.47% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001305. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001250 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the interim level of $0.000013. However, if its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to  $0.00001231.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the support level of $0.00001231. If the weekly candle closes below it, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital area of $0.000010 soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001353 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:41
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:36
    XRP Price Prediction for February 28
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 28
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    XRP Price Prediction for February 28
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD