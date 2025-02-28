McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest altcoin in the cryptocurrency world, has long been a subject of much discussion, and more often than not, a target for banter among traders.

From underperforming prices to the controversial comment from Ethereum's creator, Vitalik Buterin, just about everything surrounding this digital asset over the past two years has sparked some form of sarcasm or irony.

A recent example of this comes from a price movement that led to some unexpected laughter in the crypto community. Amid a massive liquidation event that saw crypto bagholders lose at least $1 billion overnight, the price of Ethereum plummeted to $2,100 - a low not seen since November 2024.

Perfect combo

While there is not much to celebrate in terms of price action, there is an interesting and rather hilarious twist that caught the attention of a popular crypto trader, "DaanCrypto."

After all the ups and downs over the past few months, the price action of ETH appeared to resemble something no one saw coming — the golden arches of McDonald's, a symbol instantly recognizable around the world.

It is surprising but true: the chaotic Ethereum price fluctuations, which saw a rise of 80% from January to July 2024, followed by a 40% dip in October, a 69% rally by December and now a 47% drop, ended up resembling the famous McDonald’s logo, which is, of course, a pair of yellow arches forming the letter M.

This ironic turn of events does not seem random. The McDonald's meme is long established in the crypto community, with members poking fun at the idea that those who fail at trading will end up working at the fast-food chain.

Thus, it is pretty amusing that Ethereum, one of the most-talked-about assets, ended up mimicking this logo. It almost seems like the market itself is in on the joke.