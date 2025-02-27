DOGE Price Prediction for February 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers do not seem likely to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.38% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the resistance level of $0.2115. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $0.22 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced back off the support of $0.2017.

If the bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.22-$0.23 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.2017 level. If the bar closes around it or below, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.1750 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.2079 at press time.