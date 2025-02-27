Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 14:10
    Has price of DOGE reached oversold zone by now?
    Buyers do not seem likely to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 1.38% over the past 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the resistance level of $0.2115. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $0.22 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced back off the support of $0.2017. 

    If the bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.22-$0.23 area within the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.2017 level. If the bar closes around it or below, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.1750 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2079 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

