Advertisement
AD

    Zero Bitcoin: Strategy Isn't Announcing New Purchases

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 15:44
    Strategy has now impressed Bitcoiners with fresh Bitcoin purchase
    Advertisement
    Zero Bitcoin: Strategy Isn't Announcing New Purchases
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm Strategy did not purchase any Bitcoin between Feb. 24 and March 2. 

    Advertisement

    The company continues to hold more than 499,000 coins, acquired for roughly $33.1 billion. 

    Strategy's average purchasing price currently stands at more than $66,000. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat Expert Tom Lee
    US Crypto Czar Promises Proof of Selling All His Crypto and Bitcoin ETFs
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Fact About Bitcoin and Gold
    Peter Schiff on XRP Reserve: ‘Who the Hell Would Need That?’

    On Feb. 24, the company announced that it had acquired nearly $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, which was the company's very first Bitcoin purchase since its major rebranding.

    Advertisement

    On Feb. 28, the price of the leading cryptocurrency collapsed all the way to the $78,000 level. 

    Related
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 20:00
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The rapid Bitcoin price drop caused the Stratety (MSTR) stock to decline to as low as $240.

    American entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis claims that Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor was "saved" by the recent strategic cryptocurrency reserve announcement. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin and Ethereum will be at the heart of the reserve, but they will also include other tokens like XRP. 

    MSTR shares are currently up by more than 11% over the past 24 hours. However, it is still down nearly 18% over the past month.

    Related
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:55
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It is worth noting that the company's premium to net asset value (NAV) is now back to levels that were last seen in April 2024. 

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy's Saylor opined that Bitcoin was "the foundation" of the crypto economy in response to the reserve announcement.

    Saylor has been one of the strongest proponents of a Bitcoin-only reserve. The prominent maximalist previously advocated for ditching Bitcoin in favor of gold.

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 15:39
    XRP, ADA and SOL Surge Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement, Binance's CZ Issues Crucial Advice for Those Shaken Out by Bitcoin Crash: Crypto News by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 3, 2025 - 15:33
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Cashes Out 174.6 Billion SHIB on Coinbase
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Zero Bitcoin: Strategy Isn't Announcing New Purchases
    XRP, ADA and SOL Surge Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement, Binance's CZ Issues Crucial Advice for Those Shaken Out by Bitcoin Crash: Crypto News by U.Today
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Cashes Out 174.6 Billion SHIB on Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD