500,000,000 XRP Lands in Ripple Account: What's Endgame?

March 1 came and went, but something was off. Ripple’s usual practice — unlocking 1 billion XRP at the start of the month — did not happen this time. Instead, a different movement took place.

On March 2, 500 million XRP, worth about $1.09 billion, arrived from an unknown wallet into Ripple’s possession. But instead of releasing tokens into circulation, Ripple locked the entire sum back into escrow, as flagged by Whale Alert.

For years, Ripple's monthly 1 billion XRP unlock has been a routine event. The system, which was put in place in 2017, was designed to regulate supply, prevent sudden market shocks and ensure gradual distribution.

So far, 55 billion XRP has been released from escrow over the last 42 months. Usually, some of the unlocked supply gets put back into escrow — around 200-300 million XRP — but this time, that did not happen.

Why?

That’s the question circling the XRP community. A delay? A shift in strategy? An external factor? No clear answers yet. If the 1 billion XRP still gets unlocked later, it could shake up market liquidity. If not, it raises even bigger questions about Ripple’s long-term plans for its reserves.

Meanwhile, XRP’s price reacted. Initially, the token climbed 3.9%, reaching $2.267. But as the situation unfolded, market sentiment shifted, and XRP dipped.

XRP Price by CoinMarketCap

For traders, this change is a big one. The monthly unlocks provide a sense of predictability, but anything that changes — even delays — can stir up some controversy. Ripple's escrow system was built to be stable, but moments like these show that even structured mechanisms can be flexible.

In the next few weeks, things will probably become clearer. Everyone is watching Ripple to see what will happen. Will the expected 1 billion XRP be unlocked? Or could this be a sign of a shift in how Ripple manages its holdings?