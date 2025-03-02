Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 16:10
    Has midterm rise of Cardano (ADA) started yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.48% over the past 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has broken the local resistance of $0.6761. However, most of the ATR has been passed, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is on the way to the resistance level of $0.8309. If a breakout happens and the bar closes with no long wick, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.85-$0.90 area.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is breaking the important level of $0.8309.

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the $0.90 mark.

    ADA is trading at $0.8438 at press time.

