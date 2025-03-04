Advertisement
    SEC’s Full Crypto Task Force Revealed

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 8:07
    It will include a former policy director of the nonprofit lobbying group Coin Center
    SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has revealed the composition of the agency's cryptocurrency task force. 

    Its members will advise the agency on issues that are linked to crypto. 

    Mike Selig, the protégé of former CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo, has been appointed as the chief counsel of the task force. 

    Richard Gabbert, Senior Advisor to Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda, will take on the role of the chief of staff. 

    The task force will also have ten senior advisors. Landon Zinda, former policy director of the nonprofit lobbying group Coin Center, is among them. 

    In January, the SEC unveiled its task force, which was meant to create clear rules of the road for the crypto industry. This happened right after the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

    The SEC has announced that the task force will host its first roundtable. 

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

