Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement

Former Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has commented on the recent cryptocurrency reserve announcement, stating that Bitcoin is the "foundation" of the cryptocurrency economy.

Advertisement

This comes after it was officially confirmed that the flagship coin would be "at the heart" of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve alongside Ethereum (ETH).

As reported by U.Today, it has also been announced that Cardano (ADA), XRP, and Solana (SOL) would be part of the reserve. The prices of the aforementioned tokens experienced double-digit gains.

Advertisement

ADA has soared by more than 60% over the past 24 hours, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) by market cap.

The BTC price has also surged by more than 10% over the past 24 hours despite the fact that the US has opted for a multi-token crypto reserve instead of a pure BTC one.