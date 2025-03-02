Advertisement
AD

    Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 17:59
    BTC and ETH are set to be at the core of a strategic crypto reserve
    Advertisement
    Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has commented on the recent cryptocurrency reserve announcement, stating that Bitcoin is the "foundation" of the cryptocurrency economy. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after it was officially confirmed that the flagship coin would be "at the heart" of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve alongside Ethereum (ETH). 

    As reported by U.Today, it has also been announced that Cardano (ADA), XRP, and Solana (SOL) would be part of the reserve. The prices of the aforementioned tokens experienced double-digit gains. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?

    Related
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:08
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    ADA has soared by more than 60% over the past 24 hours, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) by market cap. 

    The BTC price has also surged by more than 10% over the past 24 hours despite the fact that the US has opted for a multi-token crypto reserve instead of a pure BTC one.  

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 16:40
    Shiba Inu Price History Prediction: 33% Run Incoming?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 16:25
    XRP vs Bitcoin: Death Cross or Golden Bull Run?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Saylor Reacts to Major Crypto Reserve Announcement
    Shiba Inu Price History Prediction: 33% Run Incoming?
    XRP vs Bitcoin: Death Cross or Golden Bull Run?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD